First Bank & Trust Sells 31,949 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Bank & Trust lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,949 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.0% of First Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,969,000 after buying an additional 20,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.17. 24,612,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,069,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.90 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.54.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

