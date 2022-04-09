First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) vs. Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Head-To-Head Review

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Rating) and Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

First Northern Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eastern Bankshares has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares First Northern Community Bancorp and Eastern Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Northern Community Bancorp 25.80% 9.35% 0.76% Eastern Bankshares 24.62% 4.86% 0.89%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.6% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of Eastern Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Eastern Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for First Northern Community Bancorp and Eastern Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Northern Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Eastern Bankshares 0 0 2 0 3.00

Eastern Bankshares has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.01%. Given Eastern Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eastern Bankshares is more favorable than First Northern Community Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Northern Community Bancorp and Eastern Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Northern Community Bancorp $55.04 million 2.39 $14.19 million $0.98 10.09 Eastern Bankshares $628.31 million 5.90 $154.66 million $0.90 22.40

Eastern Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than First Northern Community Bancorp. First Northern Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eastern Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Eastern Bankshares beats First Northern Community Bancorp on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Northern Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Northern Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers. It offers different loan category such as commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dixon, CA.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, small business loans, residential real estate loans, home equity, and lines of credit, as well as other consumer loans comprising unsecured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, automobile loans, home improvement loans, airplane loans, and other personal loans. In addition, the company provides cash reserves, cash management, merchant, escrow express, government banking, international banking, interest on lawyers trust accounts, retirement planning, and business telephone banking services, as well as products and services for not-for-profit and healthcare. Further, it offers trust and investment products and services; community development and asset-based lending services; financial planning, portfolio management, wealth management, private banking, and fiduciary products; online, mobile, and telephone banking services; and automated lock box collection and account reconciliation services, as well as various insurance products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 105 branch offices in eastern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire; and 23 non-branch offices in eastern Massachusetts, one office in New Hampshire, and one office in Rhode Island. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

