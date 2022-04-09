First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLB) Trading Up 0.6%

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLB – Get Rating) shares were up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.71 and last traded at $22.63. Approximately 2,507 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 9,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.51.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.86.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (FTLB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.