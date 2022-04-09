First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.10% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NXTG opened at $74.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.14. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 12 month low of $70.31 and a 12 month high of $83.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

