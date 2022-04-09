First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

MYFW stock opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $298.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.71. First Western Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average of $31.06.

First Western Financial ( NASDAQ:MYFW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.93 million during the quarter. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 20.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Western Financial will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott C. Mitchell purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,470.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYFW. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Western Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,397,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Western Financial by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 198,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 31,735 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in First Western Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 709,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,481,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Western Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $629,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Western Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $531,000. 43.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

