FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. FirstCash posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $6.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $501.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

FCFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $70.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.21. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $58.30 and a 1-year high of $97.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

In other news, insider Howard F. Hambleton bought 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $112,136.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in FirstCash by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 84.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after buying an additional 62,079 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,196,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,426,000 after buying an additional 42,509 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 133.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 3.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

