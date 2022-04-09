FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $49.00. The stock had previously closed at $46.64, but opened at $48.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. FirstEnergy shares last traded at $47.55, with a volume of 18,173 shares.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 419.8% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 192.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.38%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

