Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:PFD) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.87

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.87 and traded as low as $13.58. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund shares last traded at $13.64, with a volume of 26,984 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.86.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.0825 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:PFD)
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (PFD)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.