Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:PFD) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.87

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.87 and traded as low as $13.58. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund shares last traded at $13.64, with a volume of 26,984 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.0825 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFD. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:PFD)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

