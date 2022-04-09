Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $105.00. The stock had previously closed at $82.80, but opened at $81.10. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Floor & Decor shares last traded at $79.68, with a volume of 22,720 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FND. Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $136.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.93.

In other news, Director William T. Giles bought 2,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,314,000 after purchasing an additional 333,429 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,069,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,096,000 after purchasing an additional 132,949 shares during the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.2% in the third quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,404,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,474,000 after purchasing an additional 161,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,159,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,756,000 after purchasing an additional 206,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,024,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,218,000 after purchasing an additional 242,775 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.46.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

