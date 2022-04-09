Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $37.00. The stock had previously closed at $30.08, but opened at $29.23. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Flywire shares last traded at $29.27, with a volume of 4,605 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James upgraded Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.91.

In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $121,377.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $1,022,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,340 shares of company stock worth $2,429,683.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 337.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,094,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,350 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Flywire by 487.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,827,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,573,000 after buying an additional 1,516,892 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Flywire during the fourth quarter valued at $37,603,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Flywire by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,637,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,338,000 after buying an additional 824,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Flywire by 515.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 948,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,118,000 after buying an additional 794,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $51.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 million. Flywire’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

