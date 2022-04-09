Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Focus Financial Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.14.

FOCS opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.44. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 252.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23. Focus Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $42.15 and a 1 year high of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $523.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.05 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 1,165.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 12.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

