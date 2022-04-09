Fonix Mobile (LON:FNX) Shares Down 2.3%

Fonix Mobile plc (LON:FNX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 145 ($1.90) and last traded at GBX 149 ($1.95). Approximately 124,512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 140,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152.50 ($2.00).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 149.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 155.53. The firm has a market cap of £149 million and a P/E ratio of 19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. Fonix Mobile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

Fonix Mobile Plc provides mobile payments and messaging services for media, charity, gaming, ticketing, mobility, and other digital service businesses in the United Kingdom. It offers carrier and SMS billing, and managed services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

