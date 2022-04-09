Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) Now Covered by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

FORA stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46. Forian has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $14.39.

In other news, Director Martin J. Wygod bought 4,800 shares of Forian stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.66 per share, for a total transaction of $36,768.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Wygod bought 6,827 shares of Forian stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $45,604.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 28,429 shares of company stock valued at $204,581 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORA. Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Forian by 38.2% in the third quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,199,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,384,000 after purchasing an additional 331,618 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Forian in the fourth quarter worth about $497,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Forian in the fourth quarter worth about $495,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Forian by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 932,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 52,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forian during the third quarter worth about $496,000.

Forian Inc provides a suite of software solutions, data management capabilities, and proprietary data and predictive analytics to optimize and measure operational, clinical, and financial performance for customers within the healthcare and cannabis industries, as well as cannabis dispensaries, cultivators, manufacturers, and distributors.

