Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FNV. Barclays lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Franco-Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.83.

NYSE FNV opened at $166.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.52. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $124.95 and a 12 month high of $168.37.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 56.44%. The firm had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $732,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth about $479,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,263,000 after acquiring an additional 679,579 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

