Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) PT Lowered to $27.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.74% from the stock’s current price.

BEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

BEN opened at $26.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.54. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $25.58 and a 52-week high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 998,370 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $12,249,999.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,532,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $929,900,000 after purchasing an additional 933,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,015,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $904,739,000 after purchasing an additional 935,684 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,613,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $288,455,000 after purchasing an additional 701,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,140,085 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $171,673,000 after purchasing an additional 144,639 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,487,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $150,289,000 after purchasing an additional 224,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

