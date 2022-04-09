Frax Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.69 Billion (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and approximately $39.18 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Frax has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00046044 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.04 or 0.07613857 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,567.90 or 1.00124157 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,697,095,598 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

