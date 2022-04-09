Frederic B. Luddy Sells 6,600 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total value of $3,674,946.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ServiceNow stock opened at $515.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 452.28, a P/E/G ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $563.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $607.37.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $686.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.