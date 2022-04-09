Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,434 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.57% of Funko worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 168.6% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,383,000 after acquiring an additional 874,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Funko by 160.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 176,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Funko by 25.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 871,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,861,000 after acquiring an additional 173,932 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Funko by 60.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 141,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in Funko by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 576,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after buying an additional 62,300 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FNKO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Funko currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.74.

In other Funko news, insider Brian Richard Mariotti sold 106,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $2,155,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gino Dellomo sold 128,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $2,358,001.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,590,317 shares of company stock worth $30,452,216. Corporate insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FNKO opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.22 million, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.21. Funko, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.69.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.49 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Funko’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

