Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY) Trading Up 2.6%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSE:FURY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.80. Approximately 80,637 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 94,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.80 target price on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$100.58 million and a P/E ratio of -5.71.

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in its three flagship properties including, the Eau Claire project comprising 385 contiguous claims with a total area of 20,068 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; the Committee Bay gold project covering an area of approximately 280,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut; and the Homestake Ridge project covering an area of approximately 7,500 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

