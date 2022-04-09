Future (LON:FUTR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3,207.32

Shares of Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,207.32 ($42.06) and traded as low as GBX 2,392 ($31.37). Future shares last traded at GBX 2,400 ($31.48), with a volume of 345,842 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FUTR shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,225 ($68.52) price target on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($51.15) price target on shares of Future in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,225.40 ($55.42).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,642.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,201.62.

In other Future news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 7,427 shares of Future stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,142 ($41.21) per share, for a total transaction of £233,356.34 ($306,041.10).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

