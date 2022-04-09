FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Albertsons Companies, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Albertsons Companies in a report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.89 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.83. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Albertsons Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

ACI has been the topic of several other research reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.42.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $37.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.11.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACI. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 108.1% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

