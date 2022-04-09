FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Candel Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton anticipates that the company will earn ($1.91) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Candel Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.56) EPS.

Get Candel Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Candel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Candel Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Candel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CADL opened at $4.89 on Thursday. Candel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.84 and a current ratio of 15.84.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 17.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Candel Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Candel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.