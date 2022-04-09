FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Costco Wholesale Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $13.23 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.38 EPS.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on COST. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $567.93.

Shares of COST opened at $600.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $265.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $538.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $518.68. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $359.60 and a one year high of $612.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,842 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.2% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,841 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,566 shares of company stock worth $7,051,086 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

