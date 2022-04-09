FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Honda Motor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.60 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honda Motor’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.32 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.57%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Honda Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.38. Honda Motor has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $33.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.24.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 393.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 445.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 1,352.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

