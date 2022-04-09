FY2022 EPS Estimates for Centene Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centene in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.47 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.42.

Get Centene alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNC. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.61.

NYSE CNC opened at $88.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $89.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $310,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,464 shares of company stock valued at $837,560. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $470,456,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Centene by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,851,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717,875 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Centene by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,798,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,509 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 8,192.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,640,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,169,000 after buying an additional 1,620,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,798,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,829,000 after buying an additional 1,599,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.