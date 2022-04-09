FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Cut by Truist Financial

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings of $12.62 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $12.68.

OVV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Capital One Financial upgraded Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upped their target price on Ovintiv to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.33.

Shares of OVV stock opened at C$66.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$17.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.96. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of C$26.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$58.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.03%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

