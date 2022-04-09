FY2024 EPS Estimates for Héroux-Devtek Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:HRX)

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Héroux-Devtek in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.18.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$131.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$141.50 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HRX. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.50 price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

TSE HRX opened at C$16.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.92, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$576.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.59. Héroux-Devtek has a 52-week low of C$15.50 and a 52-week high of C$19.65.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

