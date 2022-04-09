Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Galp Energia SGPS SA is an energy company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It is also engaged in refining and marketing of oil products, natural gas marketing and sales and power generation. Galp Energia offers products within the following groups: motor fuels, natural gas, LPG, bitumen, chemicals and lubricants. The Company also offers gas appliances for cooking, heating or lighting. Galp Energia SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GLPEY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Galp Energia, SGPS from €13.00 ($14.29) to €14.00 ($15.38) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Galp Energia, SGPS from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.43.

Galp Energia, SGPS stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

