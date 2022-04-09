Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $31.53

Shares of Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 31.53 ($0.41) and traded as low as GBX 29.05 ($0.38). Gaming Realms shares last traded at GBX 30 ($0.39), with a volume of 11,479 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company has a market capitalization of £88.19 million and a P/E ratio of -70.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 27.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 31.49.

Gaming Realms Company Profile (LON:GMR)

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Isle of Man, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

