Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $31.53

Shares of Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 31.53 ($0.41) and traded as low as GBX 29.05 ($0.38). Gaming Realms shares last traded at GBX 30 ($0.39), with a volume of 11,479 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company has a market capitalization of £88.19 million and a P/E ratio of -70.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 27.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 31.49.
Gaming Realms Company Profile (LON:GMR)
See Also
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Gaming Realms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming Realms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.