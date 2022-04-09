Genel Energy (LON:GENL) PT Raised to GBX 210 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Genel Energy (LON:GENL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 210 ($2.75) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.91% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Genel Energy from GBX 179 ($2.35) to GBX 177 ($2.32) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Genel Energy alerts:

Shares of LON GENL opened at GBX 194.60 ($2.55) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.86. Genel Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 113.85 ($1.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 197.80 ($2.59). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 157.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 144.01. The company has a market capitalization of £541.58 million and a P/E ratio of -2.28.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.