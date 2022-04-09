General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 50.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 793.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM opened at $39.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.61. General Motors has a twelve month low of $37.60 and a twelve month high of $67.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on General Motors from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.68.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

