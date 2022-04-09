Genius Group Limited Prices IPO at $5.00-$6.00 Per Share (GNS)

Genius Group Limited (GNS) expects to raise $18 million in an initial public offering on Wednesday, April 13th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 3,300,000 shares at a price of $5.00-$6.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Genius Group Limited generated $9.4 million in revenue and had a net loss of $2.3 million. Genius Group Limited has a market cap of $118.4 million.

Boustead Securities, LLC served as the underwriter for the IPO.

Genius Group Limited provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We believe that we are a world leading entrepreneur Edtech and education group. Our mission is to disrupt the current education model with a student-centered, lifelong learning curriculum that prepares students with the leadership, entrepreneurial and life skills to succeed in today’s market. To help achieve our mission, we are growing from a Pre-IPO Group of four companies to a post-IPO Group of eight companies, with four IPO Acquisitions anticipated to close on the same date as our IPO. Our Pre-IPO Group includes our holding company, Genius Group Ltd, our Edtech platform, GeniusU Ltd, and two companies that were acquired: Entrepreneurs Institute in 2019 and Entrepreneur Resorts in 2020. As of June 30, 2021, the Pre-IPO Group had 1.9 million students, with 1.87 million free students and 35,600 paying students, together with 9,900 partners. The entrepreneur education system of our Pre-IPO Group has been delivered virtually and in-person, in multiple languages, locally and globally mainly via our GeniusU Edtech platform to adults seeking to grow their entrepreneur and leadership skills. Our partners and community are global with an average of 7,500 new students joining our GeniusU platform each week in 2021. Our City Leaders have been conducting our events (physically or virtually) in over 100 cities and over 2,500+ faculty members have been operating their micro-schools using our online tools. We are now seeking to expand our education system to age groups beyond our adult audience, to children and young adults. The four IPO Acquisitions that are included in this prospectus are our first step towards this. They include: Education Angels, which provides early learning in New Zealand for children from 0-5 years old; E-Square, which provides primary and secondary school education in South Africa; University of Antelope Valley, which provides vocational certifications and university degrees in California, USA; and Property Investors Network, which provides property investment courses and events in England, UK. Our plan is to combine their education programs with our current education programs and Edtech platform as part of one lifelong learning system. (Note: Genius Group’s recently downsized IPO was expected to price on Wednesday night, March 30, but on Thursday morning, there was no announcement or filing to indicate that the pricing took place. Genius Group Limited slashed the size of its IPO to 3.27 million shares, down from 7.27 million shares, and kept the price range at $5-to-$6 – to raise $17.99 million – representing a cut of 55 percent from its previously planned IPO proceeds of $39.99 million, according to its F-1/A filing dated March 24, 2022. Genius Group also changed its sole book-runner to Boustead Securities, LLC, from ThinkEquity, according to its March 24, 2022, F-1/A filing.) “.

Genius Group Limited was founded in 2015 and has 250 employees. The company is located at 8 Amoy Street, #01-01 Singapore 049950 and can be reached via phone at +65 8940 1200 or on the web at http://www.geniusgroup.net/.

