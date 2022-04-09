Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $343.14

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $343.14 and traded as high as $387.25. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $373.30, with a volume of 251 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $383.97.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $402.74 million during the quarter. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

