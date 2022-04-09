Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Getlink from €16.00 ($17.58) to €16.20 ($17.80) in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Getlink alerts:

GRPTF stock remained flat at $$15.60 during mid-day trading on Monday. Getlink has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $16.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.67.

Getlink SE is a holding company, which engages in the infrastructure management and transport operations. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Link, Europorte Rail Freight, and ElecLink. The Fixed Link segment provides cross-Channel traffic. The Europorte Rail Freight segment gives rail freight operator in France.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Getlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getlink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.