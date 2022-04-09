Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

GLAD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Capital from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gladstone Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.42. Gladstone Capital has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $12.58.

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 147.34%. The firm had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.08%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 176,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 16,047 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 555,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after buying an additional 38,705 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.