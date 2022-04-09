GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 2,100 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($27.54) target price on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.98) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,740 ($22.82) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($24.52) to GBX 1,910 ($25.05) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.30) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,680 ($22.03) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,669.79 ($21.90).

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,778.60 ($23.33) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £90.42 billion and a PE ratio of 20.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,602.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,560.51. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,269.09 ($16.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,779.80 ($23.34). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.92%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.11), for a total value of £547,899.10 ($718,556.20). Also, insider Charles Bancroft bought 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,114 ($27.72) per share, with a total value of £58,980.60 ($77,351.61). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,805 shares of company stock valued at $5,922,542.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

