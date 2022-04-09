Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) PT Raised to GBX 590

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 580 ($7.61) to GBX 590 ($7.74) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GLNCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glencore from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 550 ($7.21) to GBX 600 ($7.87) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Glencore from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,725.75.

Glencore stock opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.78. Glencore has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $13.78.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

