Global Cryptocurrency (GCC) Price Up 176.7% Over Last Week

Global Cryptocurrency (GCC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. In the last week, Global Cryptocurrency has traded up 176.7% against the dollar. One Global Cryptocurrency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Cryptocurrency has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $18.00 worth of Global Cryptocurrency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.07 or 0.00263659 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00013762 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001354 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000395 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Global Cryptocurrency Profile

GCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Global Cryptocurrency’s total supply is 1,657,729,396 coins and its circulating supply is 1,267,482,828 coins. The Reddit community for Global Cryptocurrency is /r/GCCProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Global Cryptocurrency’s official website is www.thegcccoin.com . Global Cryptocurrency’s official message board is www.thegcccoin.com/community . Global Cryptocurrency’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GuccioneCoin is an experimental Proof of Work cryptocurrency beta project which will be used for rewards. GCC is meant to be accepted for goods and services including paid content in the form of Micro-Purchases on the new Guccione eZine Platform. “

Global Cryptocurrency Coin Trading

