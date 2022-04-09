Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB) Shares Down 4.4%

Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB – Get Rating) fell 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.60. 496 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 8.49% of Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

