GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Major Shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L Buys 105,000 Shares

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.09 per share, for a total transaction of $4,839,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GMS alerts:

On Tuesday, April 5th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 40,000 shares of GMS stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,915,600.00.

On Thursday, March 24th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 10,000 shares of GMS stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.50 per share, for a total transaction of $515,000.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 36,713 shares of GMS stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.07.

On Friday, March 18th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 25,336 shares of GMS stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,341,794.56.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.98. GMS Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $61.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.82.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 5.39%. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GMS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on GMS in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on GMS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in GMS by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GMS by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 5,292,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,790,000 after buying an additional 328,060 shares during the period. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new position in GMS during the 4th quarter worth about $15,490,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in GMS by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,687,000 after buying an additional 123,823 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in GMS during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,734,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GMS (Get Rating)

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.