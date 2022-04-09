GoByte Price Reaches $0.0098 (GBX)

GoByte (GBX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 9th. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GoByte has a market capitalization of $93,731.38 and $18.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GoByte alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 49.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.