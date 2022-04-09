GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.90.

GDDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $746,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $115,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,449. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 11.3% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 10.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $134,798,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,795,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,414,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,066,000 after purchasing an additional 41,311 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE GDDY traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,932,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,186. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 57.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $65.70 and a 12 month high of $90.43.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 805.65% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

