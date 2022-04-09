Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 27,681 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,062,785 shares.The stock last traded at $19.70 and had previously closed at $19.19.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gogo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Gogo alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.90.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $92.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.28 million. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 45.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gogo during the 4th quarter worth $1,408,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 56,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gogo by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,244,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,434,000 after purchasing an additional 234,276 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Gogo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,214,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,968,000 after purchasing an additional 23,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Gogo by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 80,094 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gogo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.