Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 27,681 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,062,785 shares.The stock last traded at $19.70 and had previously closed at $19.19.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gogo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.90.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gogo during the 4th quarter worth $1,408,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 56,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gogo by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,244,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,434,000 after purchasing an additional 234,276 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Gogo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,214,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,968,000 after purchasing an additional 23,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Gogo by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 80,094 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gogo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGO)
Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.
