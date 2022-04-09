Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Standard Ventures Corporation is a precious metals exploration & gold mining company focused on district scale gold discoveries within North Central Nevada. The Company’s flagship property is the Railroad Project, located in Elko County, Nevada. Gold Standard Ventures Corporation is based in Canada. “

GSV has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Gold Standard Ventures to C$1.40 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.15.

GSV opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $165.68 million, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.03. Gold Standard Ventures has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $0.65.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sun Valley Gold LLC increased its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 48,576,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,528,000 after buying an additional 4,999,793 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 728.7% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,077,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,770 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 35,244.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 456,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 455,706 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 370.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 166,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 430.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 142,519 shares in the last quarter. 31.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the business of acquisition and exploration. It focuses on the following projects: Carlin Trend, Railroad-Pinion and Lewis. The company was founded by Luke A. Norman and Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde on February 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

