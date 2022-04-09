Golden Goose (GOLD) Market Cap Tops $149,905.44

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 9th. In the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $149,905.44 and approximately $39,726.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golden Goose coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00046412 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.68 or 0.07600453 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,772.18 or 0.99944759 BTC.

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

