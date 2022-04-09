Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP) Trading Down 0.1%

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.02 and last traded at $34.02. Approximately 2,930,869 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4,725% from the average daily volume of 60,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.07.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,809,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,435,000 after acquiring an additional 953,921 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000.

