Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $741.29

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 741.29 ($9.72) and traded as high as GBX 767.50 ($10.07). Great Portland Estates shares last traded at GBX 735.50 ($9.65), with a volume of 442,820 shares changing hands.

GPOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.18) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Great Portland Estates to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.84) target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Great Portland Estates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 738 ($9.68).

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 124.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 733.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 741.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.