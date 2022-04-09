Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.22.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GDOT shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Green Dot stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.27. 409,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $54.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.04.

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.35 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Dot news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $106,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,410 shares of company stock valued at $152,658. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 43.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 61.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

