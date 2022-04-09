Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ GLRE opened at $6.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28. The company has a market cap of $230.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.32. Greenlight Capital Re has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $9.71.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $142.10 million for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 2.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLRE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 1,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, energy, aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

