Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Shares of NASDAQ GLRE opened at $6.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28. The company has a market cap of $230.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.32. Greenlight Capital Re has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $9.71.
Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $142.10 million for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 2.99%.
Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile (Get Rating)
Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, energy, aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.
