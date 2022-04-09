Greystone Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,758 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,718 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.53. The company had a trading volume of 24,852,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,818,278. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $224.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.85 and its 200 day moving average is $52.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.